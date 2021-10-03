15-year-old in critical condition after shooting near Melville St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenage victim with at least one gunshot wound. Officials say the 15-year-old resident is in critical condition.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Melville Street following multiple reports of a shooting around 12 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, a teenage male was located and later sent to a local hospital.

The area was closed for investigation but has since re-opened.

There are no suspects in custody according to RPD. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

