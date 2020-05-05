15 arrested following 4 year investigation into Rochester drug trafficking ring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Almost 200 pages of federal court documents break down a four-year investigation into a drug trafficking ring and raids that led to a bust. Informants say the leader of the ring is the “biggest heroin dealer in Rochester.”

Search warrants were executed for 23 properties and 13 vehicles. The DEA, ATF, New York State Police, Greece and Rochester Police worked together in the investigation. They used surveillance, wire taps, controlled drug buys and confidential sources to bust the ring.

The 15 suspects named in the court document are:

Jancarlos Gonzalez aka ‘Los’

Jonathan Cruz-Vega aka ‘Tego’

Earnest Baker aka ‘Slay’

Amante Santiago aka ‘Cholo’

Shaumyk Santiago

Natasha Figueroa

Enrique Medina aka ‘Ricky Rose’

Alexis Morales aka ‘A’

Eliezer Morales

Joshua Bauer aka ‘White Boy’

Marilin Deleon aka ‘Beba’

Vanesly Lopez

Lateef Budd aka ‘LT’

Marcus Johnson

Tommy Brunson, Jr.

The document alleges that the defendants all conspired to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, one kilogram or more of heroin and five kilograms or more of cocaine and did conspire with others to do the same.

Jancarlos Gonzales is allegedly the leader of the ring.

The investigation began in 2016 when Gonzales’ half-brother was killed on St. Paul Street. Police then found crack cocaine, scales, and more than $2,000 in cash in his apartment.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.