15 additional victims come forward against Hilton elementary school principal accused of sex abuse

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An additional 15 victims have come forward against a Hilton elementary school principal accused of sexual abuse.

An indictment unsealed Monday in Monroe County Court charged the principal, Kirk Ashton, with five counts of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree, thirteen counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 2nd Degree and ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Prosecutors say the allegations range from September 1, 2012 to March 25, 2021.

The new indictment was unsealed on the same day a second family filed a notice of claim against Ashton and the Hilton Central School District.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Greece Police Department urge anyone with information to call the State Police at (585) 398-4100 and Bivona Child Advocacy Center at (585) 935-7800.