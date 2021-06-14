14-year-old shot in on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Rochester Police Department, a 14-year-old was shot in the upper body in Rochester Sunday night.

RPD officials said in a press release Monday morning that a 14-year-old male was brought into Rochester General Hospital with “at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.”

The release further said that the incident took place on Avenue D on the 400 block.

The boy underwent surgery, and his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

