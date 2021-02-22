14-year-old boy shot in Rochester, police investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway after the Rochester Police Department say a 14-year-old boy was shot on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Lyell and North Plymouth Avenue around 10 p.m. According to RPD, the boy was shot in the lower body and then went to Rosemary Street where he reported the incident to police.

He was transported to the Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.