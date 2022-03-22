ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday for stealing an Uber on East Main Street in Rochester.

Investigators say the vehicle was originally stolen during a series of overnight armed robberies in the city.

According to authorities, officers observed a 2017 Ford Escape connected to a carjacking that took place on Thursday, March 17 near the 1100 block of East Main Street.

Officials say both occupants inside the car fled on foot after leading police to a short pursuit that ended near Santee Street. The passenger was immidetetly taken into custody, and the driver was arrested following a foot chase, according to police.

The 14-year-old driver was transported to the Monroe County Children’s Center and has been referred to Family Court. Officials say the passenger, a 35-year-old female from Wayne County was issued an appearance ticker for a misdemeanor charge of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

A second teenager was arrested in the string of overnight carjackings on March 17th. At the time of writing, Rochester police have not specified the total number of suspects involved in the crimes.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.