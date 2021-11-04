13-year-old, 14-year-old charged with arson after laundromat fire in Palmyra

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Chris Tanea)

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say two teens were arrested for arson Thursday in connection to a fire in Palmyra Wednesday.

Authorities say a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were charged with fourth degree arson in connection to a fire at Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry on William Street.

The building was completely destroyed, according to police.

Officials say both teens were issued appearance tickets returnable to Wayne County Probation Department.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss