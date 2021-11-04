13-year-old, 14-year-old charged with arson after laundromat fire in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say two teens were arrested for arson Thursday in connection to a fire in Palmyra Wednesday.

Authorities say a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were charged with fourth degree arson in connection to a fire at Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry on William Street.

The building was completely destroyed, according to police.

Officials say both teens were issued appearance tickets returnable to Wayne County Probation Department.

