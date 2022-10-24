AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department.

On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the parent and the investigation began.

Police were able to find the message and the account that originally sent it, which belonged to a 12-year-old student at Auburn Junior High School.

The parents of the 12-year-old were notified and the child was brought to APD, where the student admitted to sending the message.

According to police, the child was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and then released to their parent. Furthermore, disciplinary action was taken against the student after the Auburn Enlarged City School District was notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Augello at (315)258-9880, or by email at craugello@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.