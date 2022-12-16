ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 12 people have been arrested after an investigation into a suspected narcotics organization in the Greater Rochester Area.

The Monroe County DA’s Office said that 17 locations in Rochester, Greece, and the Town of Sweden were searched by authorities. During the investigation, law enforcement recovered nine handguns, an assault rifle, and an automatic shotgun.

Additionally, authorities also seized suspected crack cocaine and suspected cocaine, fentanyl, hundreds of pills, marijuana, K2, and suspected marijuana laced with fentanyl. They also recovered over $22 thousand in cash.

The DA’s Office said that 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan, also known as “Coop,” led the alleged organization and was in a violent feud with Brandon Washington which lead to the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Police said they arrested 12 suspects in connection to the drugs and weapons — six individuals will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The remaining suspects include 26-year-old Michael Nesmith, 29-year-old Evion Smith, 20-year-old Stephen McCloud, 18-year-old Rasheen Ross, 18-year-old Zakiar Ross, and 22-year-old Promys Presley — all of whom have been arraigned in court on Thursday.

“These search warrants and seizures are the results of months of hard work from the numerous law enforcement agencies and our Special Investigations Bureau,” said Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley. “The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are sending a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal narcotics and illegal firearms of any kind, and anyone involved with such activity will soon find themselves behind bars.

The defendants face charges ranging from criminal possession of a weapon or firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of stolen property.