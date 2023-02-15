Police at the scene of the crime in March 2021. (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years after he was accused of intentionally setting fire to a man on Lyell Avenue, Zayvion Perry pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

In March 2021, Perry along with Adriel Riley Jr. were arrested for the death of Steven Amenhauser, who police say was set on fire in February 2021. Amenhauser died from those wounds in the hospital on March 16, 2021.

Perry and Riley were charged with murder in the second degree, arson in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of a weapon. Perry was 16 at the time. Riley was 14.

Perry faces 25 years in prison. Riley did not take a plea deal, and waived his right to a trial by jury. The teen instead began a bench trial before the judge on the above charges.

At the start of Riley’s trial, a few RPD officers testified. Different pieces of evidence at the crime scene were discussed, and one officer testified that there were no “latent” finger prints discovered on any of the property at Amenhauser’s home.

Over 20 witnesses are scheduled to take the stand, meaning that Riley’s trial could take several days.

Bail was set in 2021 at $500,000 each, down from the $1,000,000 the DA’s office initially requested due to the “horrific” nature of the crime.