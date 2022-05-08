ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old city resident suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Pierpont Street Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Pierpont Street and Bryan Street around 12 p.m. Once at the location, the found a shooting victim who was later transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the teenager is currently in critical condition, but officials expect him to recover after being treated at the emergency room.

A person of interest was identified by police and is currently being apprehended. Traffic access to the area is now open to vehicles and pedestrians after being closed for several hours.

