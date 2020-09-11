1 Rochester man hospitalized after shooting, no arrests yet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting, early Friday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Kohlman Street and North Clinton Avenue for the reports of gunshots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old male and City resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. According to RPD, The wound was near an artery and he was bleeding profusely so officers rendered medical assistance and applied a tourniquet.

The man was then taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treated to what are reported as non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody but the investigation is ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to call 911.