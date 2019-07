UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-) — One person is dead and two others have been stabbed after a fight early Friday morning on Varick Street near Cooper Street.

Police were called there just after one in the morning and found a 33-year-old man in the street with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police are asking you to give them a call if you have any information.

They can be reached at (315) 223-3510.