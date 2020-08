ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — Two men are recovering after a shooting on Sunday evening.

According to the Rochester police Department, officers responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers also found a second victim, a 26-year-old Irondequoit man, who was treated and released at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.