1 man sent to the hospital after shooting at Chili Avenue

Crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to RPD, officers responded to Chili Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday where a 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to RPD, medical personnel reported he is in stable condition.

At this time, no one is in custody but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

