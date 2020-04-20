1 man in critical condition after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on Sunday night.

According to the RPD, officers responded to Diringer Place just after 10 p.m. for the report of gunshots. Upon investigation, officers learned a 20-year-old male, city resident was taken to Highland Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was then taken to University of Rochester Medical Center where he is undergoing surgery. Medical personnel report his condition is critical.

RPD are investigating the incident, but currently no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.