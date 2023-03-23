ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred before midnight on Wednesday in the area of Hudson Avenue and Sobieski Street.

According to RPD, a 31-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and a 34-year-old woman were all shot at least once. The man was shot in the upper body and the two women were shot in the lower body.

All three victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for their injuries. RPD said they were all listed in non-life-threatening conditions.

No suspects are in custody for the shooting and RPD is still investigating what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.

The area was shut down to traffic, but police say that it has since reopened.