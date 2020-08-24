1 dead in Sunday shooting after large Genesee Valley Park gathering

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one Rochester man dead after a large gathering at Genesee Valley Park on Sunday.

The man — who according to RPD is in his late 30s — suffered from at least one gunshot wound to his torso area.

According to RPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the park for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers encountered “several hundred people attempting to leave the park in vehicles.” Some of those people attempted to put the man in a car and take to him the hospital, but AMR arrived shortly on scene and took him to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“You have friends and family of the victim that were here, tell us who did it,” Cpt. Frank Umbrino said. “Cooperate with police and we’ll go arrest whoever did this. Without the cooperation from at least a handful of the several hundred people that we’re here, we have a very difficult road ahead of us.”

Genesee Valley Park Homicide

-Victim: Man in his 30's.

-Happened @ 9:55 pm possible at a family gathering.

– Taken to URMC where he later died.

-Investigators are asking anyone at the gathering to share video or pictures to help.

-No arrests made. pic.twitter.com/PtttC3D0xg — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 24, 2020

“At this time, investigators believe the people in attendance at the party were there for a gathering of family and friends. We are asking anybody present to contact the Major Crimes Unit and to share any videos/pictures they may have with us,” RPD officials said in a statement.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The Major Crimes Unit can be contacted by calling 585-428-7157 or emailing MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.