ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting near the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, two people in their 20s were hospitalized and a 19-year-old was killed. One of the two people who survived is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were led to the area of N. Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street around 12:40 a.m. after hearing shots fired. They arrived to find a chaotic scene of several people crowding the street.

“Couldn’t even tell you how many people were down here trying to make things difficult for us we’re here to help and secure the scene it’s understandable that family and friends they’re concerned for loved ones,” Rochester Police Captain Adam Radens said. “We understand that but we’re here to secure the scene and give this investigation the best chance possible “

Officials say the two roadways will be blocked off from traffic until the early morning hours.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

The teenager who was shot and killed is victim of the city’s 40th homicide so far this year. At this point in 2021, Rochester had seen a total of 42 homicides according to RPD’s Homicide Data Portal.

On scene for report of 3 people shot on N. Clinton Ave. near Kappel Pl. lots of RPD and MCS on scene. Mobile Command Unit just arrived. pic.twitter.com/CxBkHYRdGs — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) July 20, 2022

Lots of neighbors gather around the scene, police have narrowed down to Rauber St. — North Clinton is back open. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/D1BxhoNfXn — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 20, 2022

