1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 98 Lyell Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd and two men — one in his 20s and one in his 50s — with gunshot wounds. They both were taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment where the younger victim was pronounced dead.

Officials tell us the other man is in critical, life threatening condition

According to RPD, the investigation has revealed the two victims were in the parking lot of the gas station when at least one suspect approached on foot and opened fire.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act. They believe the man killed was the intended target and the second victim was hit by a stray bullet.

There are no suspects in custody.

“Each murder is only a phone call away from being solved,” Cpt. Frank Umbrino said. “So we certainly need the public’s help in solving these crimes.”

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone who was present or has any information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

According to the RPD’s open data portal, this is the city’s 41st homicide.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the Rochester Police Department’s anti-violence initiatives.

Before Thursday, the city had gone two weeks without a homicide, the longest such streak since mid-May.

In 2019, the city saw 32 homicides, up from 28 in each year of 2017 and 2018. In 2020, that number jumped to 52, an increase of 150% over three years.

“We are getting the results we want,” the police chief said during the press conderence. “We pray and hope that this continues.”

Chief Herriott-Sullivan said between June 28 and July 11 there were 21 shootings in the city, and in the two weeks after, which coincided with multiple anti-violence initiatives, the number of shootings decreased to 11. While an improvement, the chief said she wasn’t too invested in small sample sizes.

“These two weeks won’t show us everything,” Herriot-Sullivan said.

This month there have been a number of anti-violence initiatives in Rochester, including partnerships with local community groups, as well as county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.