1 injured after Wednesday morning shooting on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Alameda Street for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers located male victim who was shot at least one time in the upper body.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police say at this time they are not releasing the victim’s name or age.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say they will provide an update when more information is available.