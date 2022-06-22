ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after his home, and three others, were all hit by gunfire late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Rochester.

St. Clair Street

According to authorities, the earliest of four shootings occurred on Saint Clair Street around 10:56 p.m. Once officers arrived at the location, they found a 64-year-old male who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was in his home when gunshots were fired outside the residence. One of those hit the victim after entering through the side of the home.

Woodbine Avenue

Moments later, a separate police unit was dispatched to the 200 block of Woodbine Avenue at 11:08 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, they located evidence that a home had been hit.

Officials say the house was occupied by two adults, neither of which was injured.

Karnes Street

Around 12:12 p.m., another response was initiated for a ShotSpotter activation to the 100 block of Karnes Street. There, officers found evidence that an occupied home was struck by gunfire.

Authorities say the house was occupied by two adults and three children, all under the age of 5. Although the residence was hit, none of the occupants were hurt in the incident.

Myrtle Street

Almost an hour later, authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of Myrtle Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the location they realized another home was struck by gunfire.

Inside were four adults and five children, aged 9-14. None of them were injured, according to police.

Police do not have anyone in custody for any of the four incidents aforementioned. Anyone with further info on any of the shootings is asked to call 911.

