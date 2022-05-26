ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man was hospitalized following separate shooting incidents in the city late Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were led to the area of East Main Street around 11:50 a.m. for the report of gunshots heard. Once at the scene, officials located bullet casings in the East High School parking lot.

While investigators were combing through the area, a 20-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to the upper body.

Shortly after, officers responded to a separate call regarding the report of gunshots into a house in the area of Cleon Street. There they located evidence of gunshots fired in the area.

Officials say an occupied home, with one adult and a teen inside, was struck by gunfire multiple times. Both residents were unscathed in the incident, according to police.

No suspects are in custody. An investigation into both shootings is currently underway.

