HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting at a pub in Hilton.

Police responded to the Willow Inn on Manitou Road around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot inside the bar.

When officers arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators say an altercation inside the pub led to the shooting.