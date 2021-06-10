1 hospitalized after shooting at hotel in Lyons

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Iroquois Hotel on Franklin Street in Lyons on Thursday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said deputies responded to the hotel on Thursday and found the victim. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy flight.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff at 315-946-9711.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss