1 hospitalized after shooting at hotel in Lyons

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Iroquois Hotel on Franklin Street in Lyons on Thursday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said deputies responded to the hotel on Thursday and found the victim. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy flight.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff at 315-946-9711.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.