ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a deadly shooting off Clifford Avenue Saturday.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Harris Street and Avenue A around 3:30 p.m. which is where they say a person was shot.

Rochester police say the victim was later found at a gas station off Clifford and Harris and tried to get him medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

“The victim was shot over here and then pulled into the gas station at Clifford and St. Paul where we located him with one gunshot wound to the body,” said Rochester Police Cpt. Steven Swetman. “It’s a stress on all the resources because a lot of officers are involved here. This isn’t easy but we continue to do our job with the number of people we have, but it gets harder each day.”