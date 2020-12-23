1 person killed after shooting in southside of Rochester, RPD investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has died after a shooting in the southside of the City of Rochester early Wednesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Elgin and Seward Streets around 2:02 a.m. for the report of gunshots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 50 to 60 year-old man unresponsive on the porch of a home with at least once gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers as well as AMR attempted live saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody.

UPDATE: RPD investigating a fatal shooting. A man was shot in the upper body. Pronounced dead on scene. #roc https://t.co/DJuVdnL09a — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 23, 2020

“If anybody knows any information contact the RPD we’ll take any help we can on this one,” RPD LT. Michael Perkowski said.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident, nothing else happened overnight to make us believe the community at large is in danger.”

“Elgin Street between Cottage and Seward Streets, as well as Sawyer Street between Elgin and Genesee Streets continue to be closed during the investigation,” a statement from RPD says.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.