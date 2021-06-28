1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in parking lot of Walmart in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead and three others have been hospitalized with various injuries following a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot around 12:50 a.m. for the report of shots fired. Shortly after, four gunshot victims arrived at Rochester General Hospital in private vehicles.

According to RPD, the information on the victims is as follows:

Male, approximately 18 years old was pronounced dead shortly after arrival

Male, approximately 23 years old sustained non-life threatening injuries

Female, approximately 15 years old sustained non-life threatening injuries

Male, approximately 43 years old sustained life threatening injuries

During the investigation, officials said several hundred people gathered in the parking lot when a fight broke out. At some point in the fight, 20 gunshots were fired from multiple weapons. “Investigators are still determining whether the combatants of the fight had anything to do with the shots being fired, or if the shots were fired as the result of a separate altercation in the parking lot,” officials said in a statement.

Hudson Avenue is blocked off from East Ridge Road to Route 104 while the investigation continues.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information or cell phone video to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

According to The Rochester Police Department, this is the 35th homicide this year.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.