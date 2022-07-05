ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead and three others hospitalized following an overnight shooting on North Clinton Avenue at the R-Center near Upper Falls Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed, while two men and one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All victims were city residents, investigators say.

According to authorities, officers arrived at an area near the R-Center on North Clinton Avenue around 2:40 a.m. to find a crowd of a few hundred people on the street for a party.

HOMICIDE: A large police scene on North Clinton Ave near Upper Falls Blvd…police tell us a 24 yr old man died here and two others were shot.



This is right by Trenton and Pamela Jackson R Center. ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/aCrRppkII1 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 5, 2022

Officials say there were around 200 to 300 people near the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R Center. ⁦Once police located the 24-year-old victim, an ambulance was called but had a difficult time navigating through the sea of bystanders and party-goers, according to police.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in a patrol car but was pronounced dead shortly after. Officials say the other three victims were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicles.

Authorities say it appears there was an altercation near the basketball court at the recreation center that escalated and resulted in multiple gunshots being fired within the crowd.

An investigation is currently underway. Authorities have blocked off access to parts of North Clinton Avenue pending this homicide investigation.

There is no one in custody at this time. Major Crime Unit officials are asking partygoers to share any videos or information with police.

