1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Pearl-Meigs-Monroe neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a shooting on Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 1 a.m. for the report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they found one man in his 30s who was suffering form multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

OVERNIGHT: 1 man in his 30s has been shot dead. This shooting Happened on Monroe and Woodlawn Ave around 1am



2 others suffering injuries after being shot as well, officers say they’re expected to survive. ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/xBdoh0K5mL — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) April 9, 2021

“It appears there was some type of altercation at the corner of Monroe and Woodlawn Street which escalated into multiple gunshots being fired and the three victims being shot,” Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said in a statement.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit at 911, 585-428-7616 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

According to Capt. Umbrino, this is the 19th homicide that the City of Rochester has seen this year — and the third shooting this week.

On Thursday morning, a 28-year-old Rochester man was killed inside his car on Mead Street. In the early house of Thursday, another man was hospitalized after a shooting in the 19th Ward in the City of Rochester.

After the killing on Thursday morning, local business owners spoke to media and expressed concern over the recent violence in the neighborhood.

“Something has to get done. Our nurseries are not feeling safe, our neighbors are not feeling safe, and here we are, the city and city council talking about cutting the police department,” President of the North Clinton Association Albert Algarin said. “When something like this happens, it takes almost half of the department. So when something else happens, what happens to us?”

“My message to the business owners and restaurants here is I feel their pain. I feel sorry for them, they need to speak up and make their voices heard,” Umbrino said on Thursday.

“Everybody is pretty much sick of the lawlessness that is going on and a lot of the decisions that are being made quite frankly just don’t make sense. I have talked to a bunch of them. I know what they’re saying and I agree with them. I feel their pain and I understand their pain and frustration.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.