1 dead, 2 hospitalized after 3 separate shootings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, leaving one man dead and two others hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The first, happened just after midnight on Bernard Street. Officials said the victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on North Clinton Avenue. A man was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center with life threatening injuries where he is undergoing surgery.

Just an hour later, officers responded to Violetta and Stanley Street for the third shooting. That man was also taken to URMC and is undergoing surgery for life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody for any of the three shootings.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call 911.