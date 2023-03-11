ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager previously thought to be a victim in Friday night’s Depew St. incident has been arrested and charged with murder, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

On March 10 just before 11:30 p.m., RPD officers were dispatched to 202 Depew Street for a Shotspotter activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found 20-year-old Anthony Stevenson-Sutton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted by both RPD and AMR, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

During their investigation, officers were sent to 664 Chili Ave, where they found 19-year-old Sincere Vazquez suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He remains in a local hospital in stable condition, officers said Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation Friday evening revealed that both men had been sitting in a parked car on Depew St. when shots were fired. Wednesday, officers clarified that the two are acquaintances, and had had a pre-arranged meeting on Depew St.

Once the two arrived, Vazquez allegedly got into Stevenson-Sutton’s car, and fatally shot him with a 9mm handgun. Vazquez allegedly had two handguns on him that night.

RPD did not clarify who shot Vazquez, or how it occurred, saying that the investigation is still active.

Vazquez has been charged with murder in the second degree, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He has also been charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, contact the RPD Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.