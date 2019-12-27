1 dead following shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday.

Authorities say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a house on Copeland Street on the city’s northeast side Friday afternoon.

Police say there are no suspects custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say around the same time as the Copeland investigation was underway, a man was dropped off by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound. Officials say they do not know if these incidents are connected at this time.

However, Rochester police officials say they do not believe the Copeland Street shooting is connected to another fatal shooting that also occurred Friday in Rochester — where a man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a home on Lyell Avenue.

Details are limited at this time.

Breaking: one confirmed dead on Copeland street in Rochester. Little details at this time stay with @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ysLa3bcaZo — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) December 27, 2019

