1 dead, 1 in serious condition after double shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a double shooting that occurred in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, both shooting victims were dropped off by an unknown vehicle to the University of Rochester Medical Center. One was pronounced dead, the other underwent surgery.

RPD said investigators are attempting to determine both the circumstances as well as the location of the double shooting.

Officials noted officers were investigating the 500 block of Hague Street, where reports of shots fired came in around 11:47 p.m. However it isn’t confirmed that the incidents are related.