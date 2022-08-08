ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after an incident at a homeless shelter Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. They say this is the 45th homicide this calendar year. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to multiple calls about a stabbing at the House of Mercy.

When officers arrived, they say they were “confronted with a chaotic scene.” They say they found a man in his 60s “clearly deceased” from multiple stab wounds. Another man in his 20s was also stabbed and was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Injuries.

Although the crime scene is still active, officials say there is currently no danger to any of the other House of Mercy residents or to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.