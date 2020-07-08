1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Woman survives contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time

COVID-19

by: CNN NEWSOURCE and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CNN/KTRK) — A Texas woman is counting her blessings after contracting both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Eleana Topp’s husband and four children feared what was to come. But after a long battle and months in the hospital, she is now back home.

Throughout her life, Topp has turned to her faith to get her through the toughest challenges.

“My faith has been very strong,” she told KTRK.

Back in March, the realtor and mother of four started feeling sick, so she went to the doctor.

“What happened back in March when I was tested for the first time for COVID-19, it came out that I had the flu and COVID-19,” Topp said. “I had both.”

Weeks later, she found herself in the hospital fighting for her life.

“They had the ventilator maxed out and all the parameters on the ventilator were showing that she wasn’t improving,” Eleana’s husband Daniel Topp said. “Matter of fact, she was going the opposite way, and then she was starting to get multi-organ failure.”

Daniel said it got so bad, the staff started to prepare their family for what could come.

“In my mind I said, ‘she’s not going to die from this,'” Daniel said. “She’s going to survive and there’s no doubt she was.”

Things started to turn around. After seven weeks, Eleana was finally able to get off the ventilator.

Once she beat the virus, she was able to continue her rehabilitation. Just last week, after months in the hospital, she finally returned home.

“I’m going to cry because I am the happiest woman in the world to be with my family, back in my community, with my church, my family, my friends.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

