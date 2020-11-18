Wheatland-Chili moves to remote learning after staff member tests positive, leaving transportation shortage

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wheatland-Chili Central School District has temporarily moved to remote learning after a staff member in the transportation building tested positive for COVID-19.

That staff member is currently isolating, and several other staff members are quarantining due to contact tracing recommendations. According to the district’s website, this left an unexpected staff shortage in the transportation department, leaving the district unable to provide adequate transportation to students.

The district plans to resume in-person classes on Nov. 30.

The website says:

“Students in grades 7-12 will continue to follow their existing class schedules during this fully-remote period. Students and families in grades PreK-6 will receive communication later today from their classroom teachers with details regarding a daily class schedule. We will continue to provide meals to all students who request them. To place an order for meal pick-up, please call the Middle/High School kitchen at 889-6251 between the hours of 6:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Pick-up times are from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Monday- Friday at the Middle/High School bus loop.“