Volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial says he got involved to give back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Trials to find a COVID-19 vaccine are under way all around the country,

and one Rochester man is doing what he can to help by volunteering for a vaccine trial at the Rochester Clinical Research Laboratory.

Garry Bonnemere is a month into a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine at Rochester Clinical Research.

Studies show that COVID-19 impacts communities of color at a higher rates than other groups, and Bonnemere says being a black older male was one of the key reasons he got involved.

“I get a newsletter from them and I saw there was a COVID study, and I figured this was a good way to kind of give back,” said Bonnemere.

“The African American community is impacted quite a bit,” said Bonnemere. “I’m also in that age group that the virus effects, and I need to be safe.”

The trial works by injecting volunteers like Bonnemere with shots of either a potential COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo. He will be monitored anywhere from 1 to 2 years, with periodic visits every month, and weekly symptoms recordings.

“When I get the shot, I did a daily diary for a week, and then now I’m doing weekly, so I do it on the phone very easy takes two minutes,” said Bonnemere.

Rochester Clinical Research has multiple vaccine trials going on and they need a diverse group of volunteers like Bonnemere to create the best vaccine.

“It’s going very well, the community continues to sign up and volunteer we have three vaccine trials that we’re working on now and we’re expecting to work on another 4 or 5 vaccine trails and the most important thing is that the community continues to show interest and keep signing up,” said Adam Larrabee, president of the Rochester Clinical Research.



“I hope that we get a vaccine that will take care of this virus. If I can do this in some small way to help do this, then it’s good for me and it’s good for everybody else,” said Bonnemere.

Right now RCR has various COVID-19 vaccine trial taking place and they’re at multiple stages. The goal right now is to involve more communities members and get the research done.

To learn more, you can call 585-288-0890 or visit their website here.