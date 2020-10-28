Union Tavern warns customers of potential COVID-19 exposure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Union Tavern on Culver Road said in an social media post Wednesday that the restaurant will be closed for a few days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

They say they have contacted all employees and are reaching out to guests who visited last week. The restaurant will be deeply cleaned Friday, and employees are getting tested.

If you visited the tavern on Oct. 21 from 6p.m.-8:30p.m., Oct. 23 from 4p.m.-8p.m., or Oct. 24 from 5p.m.-9.p.m., you may have been exposed. You are asked to contact your health care provider for further guidance.

