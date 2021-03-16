Steuben County to hold vaccine clinics on Thursday, Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WROC) — The Steuben County Public Health Department announced Tuesday that they will host two first-dose vaccination clinics for eligible residents who are 18 years and older.

The first clinic will be held Thursday, March 18 at the Haverling High School in Bath. The second will be held the next day at the Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School gym in Canisteo. In order to attend either of the clinics you must register for an appointment.

Eligible individuals include specified essential workers, those 60 and older, and those with indicated comorbidities or underlying health conditions. Proof of eligibility is required. Specified essential workers must bring proof of employment, those 60 and older must bring an ID with their age, and those with comorbidities or health conditions must bring a note from their healthcare provider or use the attestation form on the department’s page.

The expected wait time is 15-30 minutes, and all face coverings are required.

You can get the latest Steuben County updates here.