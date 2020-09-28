Steuben County reports spike in cases, warns residents to get tested

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y (WROC) — Steuben County reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Saturday. This brings the active case count to 101. Officials are warning residents to get tested and keep an eye out for symptoms.

“Cases are spiking in Steuben and surrounding counties,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “If you have been tested, stay home until you get your results. If you are experiencing symptoms or have been around a known positive or at one of the locations where the clusters have been identified, get tested. We must do everything we can right now to slow the spread of this deadly virus so that we don’t lose more of our loved ones because of COVID-19.”

The county noted the extensive contact tracing that took place as part of the investigations, and says the impacted school districts have worked together with the health department.

You can click here to see a full list of locations in Steuben County where positive individuals had attended.