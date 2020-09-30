Steuben County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths over 1 week

BATH, N.Y. (WROC) — The Steuben County Health Department reported Wednesday that five people in the county have died in the past week due to COVID-19.

Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, five residents of Corning Center died. All of those who died were between the ages of 72 and 94. Two females were 82 and 94, and three males were 72, 78, and 80.

“The spike in cases has had us very concerned about the potential for more deaths in Steuben County related to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of those lost at Corning Center.”

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County is now 49. The department also reported 15 new confirmed cases Wednesday.