Second day of over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County, no new deaths

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 511 new COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday. This is the second day in a row with over 500 new cases reported.

Saturday and Sunday’s new confirmed cases add up to 1,026. Saturday was the highest single-day increase to date. There were no new deaths reported over the weekend.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 379 per day, and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate in the county is 5.73%.

There are currently 2,891 active cases in Monroe County. You can find more information on the county COVID-19 dashboard.

Here’s a breakdown of the new confirmed cases:

6Female under 10
8Male under 10
24Female 10-19
24Male 10-19
49Female in her 20s
29Male in his 20s
42Female in her 30s
39Male in his 30s
52Female in her 40s
28Male in his 40s
52Female in her 50s
49Male in his 50s
35Female in her 60s
25Male in his 60s
12Female in her 70s
12Male in his 70s
7Female in her 80s
7Male in his 80s
8Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
1Female, Age Blank
511TOTAL NEW CASES

