Second day of over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 511 new COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday. This is the second day in a row with over 500 new cases reported.

Saturday and Sunday’s new confirmed cases add up to 1,026. Saturday was the highest single-day increase to date. There were no new deaths reported over the weekend.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 379 per day, and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate in the county is 5.73%.

There are currently 2,891 active cases in Monroe County. You can find more information on the county COVID-19 dashboard.

Here’s a breakdown of the new confirmed cases: