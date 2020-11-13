Rochester malls approach holiday shopping with extended hours, hopes to lower crowds

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — With Black Friday approaching in a few weeks – you may be wondering, how will the crowds be controlled?

Wilmorite malls are using an approach this year that they say will keep things safe and under control. Part of that includes extending hours. Starting on Monday Nov. 16, hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekend hours remain the same at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours are extended slightly around Thanksgiving weekend and leading up to Christmas.

General manager of Eastview Mall Mike Kauffman says this is all to offer more options for what days and times people shop, and also to encourage early shopping. As COVID-19 cases rise in Monroe County, Kauffman says this approach should thin out crowds on Black Friday.

“Shop early, shop late, maybe with lesser crowds,” he said. “We’re going to not really focus on the big one-day events, and we’re trying to spread that out over the course of days and even weeks.”

Linda Hecker is doing her shopping early this year.

“So many ads have come out for Black Friday early, so you look it over if its something you want, go get it, be done,” she said.

She says her friends plan to do the same.

“Because you never know if you have to stay home because you cant get out.”

Kauffman says with the PPE and guidelines already in place, he is confident it will be a safe holiday season at the mall.

“Still have our sanitizing stations, we have upgraded filters, we have the HVAC air filtration system, all the things we are required to have, we made sure we have put in place,” he said.

For Linda, her thoughts on Black Friday are also optimistic.

“I think everybody is going to be careful and wear a mask, we know what’s up,” she said.

Some advice Kaufman has for shoppers – plan extra time for your trip. If a certain area of the mall looks busy, turn around and come back later. Plan time to wait in lines as stores are operating on limited capacity.

Wilmorite says all mall locations will be closed on Thanksgiving day.