Rapid COVID-19 testing site forced to close

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Some privately owned businesses have started offering rapid COVID-19 testing. But one company looking to expand into Pittsford was told they had to shut down.

SameDay Testing says it’s classified as a medical facility, and not allowed to operate on Pittsford’s Main Street. The site manager says the employees aren’t trained as medical staff, and certain restrictions should not apply.

Village of Pittsford Mayor Rob Corby says the testing site will not help the local economy.

“First floor buildings facing the street need to be retail, there’s a domino effect, the more retail businesses you have, they support each other,” said Corby. “You can’t just arbitrarily say you don’t have to follow the rules.”