ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Health Department says there was a positive COVID-19 exposure at Tokyo Japanese Restaurant on Hylan Drive in Rochester on Saturday, August 1 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

If you were at the restaurant between those times on August 1 and are experiencing symptoms including fever or chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, you should be tested and self-quarantine for 14 days from the onset of your symptoms.

If you were at at the restaurant at the time of exposure and are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms you are asked to contact the Monroe County Department of Health at (585) 753-5555 to discuss your risk and coordinate testing if it is needed.

It’s important to remember that if you were at the restaurant six days ago you can still develop symptoms over the next eight days if you haven’t already.