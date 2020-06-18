Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Dragonfly Tavern, Rochester Beer and Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health has confirmed that there is a second person who has tested positive for COVID-19 that has visited the Dragonfly Tavern, but this time on Friday June 12 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The person also visited the Rochester Beer and Park at 375 Averill Ave in the City of Rochester.

This case doesn’t have a known connection to the previous disclosed positive exposure at the Dragonfly Tavern on June 8.

The department of health recommends that anyone who was at Dragonfly Tavern or Rochester Beer and Park at any time on June 12 and is experiencing any common symptoms of COVID-19 be tested for the virus and self-quarantine for 14 days from onset of symptoms. It is also advised to call your primary care physician.

If you do not have symptoms but were at either the Dragonfly Tavern or Rochester Beer and Park on June 12, the department of health is asking you to call them at (585) 753-5555 to discuss your risk of exposure and coordinate testing if needed.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of smell, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.