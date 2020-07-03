1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Passenger says flight with COVID-infected passenger ‘started badly and got worse’

COVID-19

by: Louis Finley

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Health Department is working to trace those who were on two flights that arrived last week from Florida after three passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

Flight 1505, which arrived from Punta Gorda, Fla., is one of flights where a traveler tested positive for the virus. A passenger from that flight told NEWS10 ABC his flight “started badly and got worse.”

The passenger, who asked not to be identified, said he has complained to Allegiant Airline after traveling in a cabin that was “95 percent full,” with about one-third of the passengers not wearing masks.

The man said an argument between passengers about wearing masks also took place before take off.

Thursday, Allegiant announced they are now requiring all passengers to wear a face covering that goes over the nose and mouth. They are also giving safety kits that include single-use face coverings.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore wants to avoid the toll the coronavirus took on the county during the first wave. Three people in total are quarantining after returning from Florida.

“The flights, these three individuals coming back from Florida, should be a wake up call,” Moore said.

Two of the people traveling from Florida who tested positive for the virus did not immediately quarantine. Contact tracers are working to find those who have come in contact with them.

“You go out, you don’t quarantine. You go out and go grocery shopping and some employee of a nursing home picks it up and infects a nursing home. That’s what happened in Warren County. We had 33 people die of this,” Moore said.

With tourism season kicking off, the county is expecting an influx of people from out-of-state. The county has issued stronger guidelines for businesses so the virus doesn’t spread.

“It won’t be the regular type of summer we usually have, but we are going to have a summer. And a lot of people have sacrificed. A lot of businesses have sacrificed to get to this point,” Moore said.

Moore said Allegiant has worked with the county and the health department to track those who may arrived in the Capital Region from flights with infected passengers.

Anyone who traveled on those flights should call their county health department. In Warren County, the number is (518) 761-6580.

