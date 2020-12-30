Noyes Memorial Hospital suspends inpatient visitation

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville will suspend inpatient visitation starting Thursday due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Livingston County.

There are a few exceptions including:

Pediatric patients: 1 designated caregiver

Obstetrics: 1 designated support person to remain with the patient throughout labor and post-partum

Patients with cognitive and/or communication issues: 1 designated support person

Compassionate care (including end of life/hospice situations): staff will work with families to address individual needs

“All of us at Noyes hoped we would not have to suspend visitation again, but for the safety of our

patients and our staff, it’s something we must do,” says Tammy West, RN, Noyes Health’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Services. “We ask for your understanding, and for everyone’s safety, please continue to keep your distance and mask when outside your home.”

There are currently 253 active cases in Livingston County.