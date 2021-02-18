New York State COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since November 23

COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 41 straight days, New York State’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been decreasing. On Thursday, the daily positivity rate hit 3.15%, the lowest its been since November 23.

“New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we’re able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We’re in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we’re limited by available supply. New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we’re getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 215,731
  • Total Positive – 6,794
  • Percent Positive – 3.15%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,434 (-140)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -908
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 741
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,258 (-15)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 863 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 140,215 (+671)
  • Deaths – 114
  • Total Deaths – 37,556

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region2140.02%32%
Central New York1140.01%32%
Finger Lakes2650.02%40%
Long Island1,1110.04%33%
Mid-Hudson6690.03%43%
Mohawk Valley1250.03%35%
New York City3,4500.04%31%
North Country710.02%57%
Southern Tier1520.02%47%
Western New York2630.02%37%
Statewide6,4340.03%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region235178 25%
Central New York262186 31%
Finger Lakes397258 36%
Long Island861673 22%
Mid-Hudson674417 38%
Mohawk Valley12787 27%
New York City2,6012,059 21%
North Country5935 43%
Southern Tier12675 41%
Western New York545345 39%
Statewide5,8874,313 27%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region2.27%2.06%2.16%
Central New York1.72%1.65%1.61%
Finger Lakes2.38%2.28%2.39%
Long Island4.58%4.52%4.39%
Mid-Hudson4.47%4.43%4.40%
Mohawk Valley2.00%1.96%2.12%
New York City4.39%4.37%4.28%
North Country3.97%3.73%3.74%
Southern Tier0.90%0.85%0.79%
Western New York3.31%3.12%3.32%
Statewide3.71%3.66%3.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx5.76%5.79%5.85%
Brooklyn4.38%4.39%4.38%
Manhattan2.59%2.57%2.73%
Queens4.55%4.50%4.77%
Staten Island4.35%4.40%4.48%

Of the 1,555,773 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,18452
Allegany2,81317
Broome13,96798
Cattaraugus4,22825
Cayuga5,20718
Chautauqua7,12235
Chemung6,32914
Chenango2,3389
Clinton3,29719
Columbia3,28413
Cortland3,05315
Delaware1,41119
Dutchess21,22291
Erie62,732341
Essex1,2622
Franklin1,85713
Fulton3,10712
Genesee4,24132
Greene2,5557
Hamilton2752
Herkimer4,4768
Jefferson4,54528
Lewis1,96812
Livingston3,40213
Madison3,73511
Monroe51,134199
Montgomery3,02919
Nassau141,738514
Niagara14,89255
NYC671,7793,438
Oneida19,28336
Onondaga31,71879
Ontario5,58228
Orange35,210175
Orleans2,3812
Oswego5,83720
Otsego2,21612
Putnam8,02438
Rensselaer8,69049
Rockland37,200112
Saratoga11,48443
Schenectady10,55441
Schoharie1,14311
Schuyler8460
Seneca1,51810
St. Lawrence5,08821
Steuben5,3838
Suffolk156,200461
Sullivan4,55320
Tioga2,70510
Tompkins3,3505
Ulster9,60435
Warren2,7348
Washington2,2023
Wayne4,34411
Westchester103,019421
Wyoming2,7193
Yates1,0041

Yesterday, 114 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,556. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx14
Broome1
Dutchess2
Erie4
Franklin1
Fulton1
Greene1
Kings22
Manhattan5
Monroe4
Nassau5
Oneida4
Onondaga1
Orange2
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens20
Rensselaer2
Rockland1
Schenectady1
Suffolk12
Tompkins1
Washington1
Westchester6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss